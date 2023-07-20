Women’s World Cup 2023: How to watch former Tar Heels, channel, streaming

It is finally here: the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins this week, and there are numerous former Tar Heels that will participate. The USWNT will be entering the event as the defending champs and hope to complete a three-peat. Emily Fox and Crystal Dunn will be the only Tar Heels representing the US, but Lotte Wubben-Moy, Alessia Russo, Katie Bowen, and Satara Murray will all play for their respective countries as well.

There will be a lot of soccer to watch for the next few weeks, and it will likely be hard to keep track of all of the action. But don’t worry: we have you covered. Here is how you can watch each Tar Heel during the group stage of the World Cup.

Who: Emily Fox and Crystal Dunn (USWNT Group E)

Where: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Matches, time, and channel:

USA vs. Vietnam — July 21st @ 9:00pm/ET (FOX)

USA vs. Netherlands — July 26th @ 9:00pm/ET (FOX)

USA vs. Portugal — August 1st @ 3:00am/ET (FOX

Streaming: Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App

Who: Lotte Wubben-Moy and Alessia Russo (England Group D)

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

Matches, time, and channel:

England vs. Haiti — July 22nd @ 5:30am/ET (FOX)

England vs. Denmark — July 28th 4:30am/ET (FS1)

England vs. China — August 1st @ 7:00am/ET (FOX)

Streaming: Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App

Who: Katie Bowen (New Zealand Group A)

Where: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Matches, time, and channel:

New Zealand vs. Norway — July 20th @ 3:00am/ET (FOX)

New Zealand vs. Philippines — July 25th @ 1:30am/ET (FS1)

New Zealand vs. Switzerland— July 30th @ 3:00am/ET (FOX)

Streaming: Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App

Who: Satara Murray (Jamaica Group F)

Where: Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Matches, time, and channel:

Jamaica vs. France — July 23rd @ 6:00am/ET (FOX)

Jamaica vs. Panama — July 28th @ 8:30am/ET (FOX)

Jamaica vs. Brazil — August 2nd @ 6:00am/ET (FS1)

Streaming: Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App

Good luck to each Tar Heel, and as always, Go Heels!