UNC Baseball: The end is in sight for summer leagues

It’s amazing how quickly things can turn once you get past the baseball All-Star game. The game itself was just a week ago, and here we are with some NFL rookies starting to report to camp, the ACC media days are next week, and almost right after football players will be back on campus to start summer training. We are about a month away from actual games being played that count.

Another way we know that the summer sports season is almost over is looking to baseball’s collegiate summer leagues. All of them are either right about to celebrate their All-Star game or have just done so, meanwhile the playoffs are only a couple of weeks away as these seasons need to wrap up so players can get back to school by the end of August.

Next week we’ll have an idea of how many players will get a taste of playoff baseball, meanwhile, on the Cape, the UNC baseball account has been taking notice of how players are doing.

READ: “Ben’s last two outings have been nothing less than superb.” After posting four strikeouts in three innings during his last outing, Ben Peterson (@DiamondHeels) pitched 4.2 scoreless frames in Chatham’s 3–0 win over Yarmouth-Dennis, from @theTylerSchiff.… pic.twitter.com/8OaHO59gIz — Chatham Anglers (@ChathamAnglers) July 14, 2023

It’s good to know that some folks are finding their groove. Let’s see how they and the other Tar Heels are doing in the summer leagues:

Casey Cook-Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox

24G, 64 AB, 11 H, .172 Avg, 9 RBI, 4 2B, 8 BB, 15K, 1 SB

Dalton Pence-Bourne Braves

5G, 11 IP, 2-1, 2 Start, 1 SV, 8.18 ERA, 14K, 7 BB, 12 H

Ben Peterson-Chatham Anglers

5G, 14.2 IP, 1-0, 2 Start, 5.52 ERA, 10 K, 7 BB, 12 H

Coastal Plain League-NC, SC, VA, GA

Carter French-Asheboro Zookeepers

13G, 37 AB, 13 H, .351 Avg, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 11 BB, 7 K, 7 SB

Jackson Rusiecki-Ashboro Zookeepers

4G, 9 AB, .000 Avg, 1BB, 8K

Matthew Matthijs-HP Thomasville HiToms

1G, 1 ER allowed, 1 batter faced, no outs recorded so no IP

Cameron Padgett-HP Thomasville HiToms

4G, 2 Starts, 12.2 IP, 1-2, 8.52 ERA, 19H, 15K, 3 BB

Kyle Percival-Lexington County Blowfish

4G, 4 Starts, 14.1 IP, 0-1, 5.65 ERA, 16H, 13K, 9 BB

Appalachian League-WV, VA, NC

Michael Colonna-Burlington Sock Puppets

4G, 0 starts, 3.0 IP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 H, 5 K, 5 BB

Connor Hegan-Burlington Sock Puppets

10G, 2 Starts, 18 IP, 2-1, 1 SV, 2.00 ERA, 12 H, 16 K, 11 BB

Bryce Blaser-OC Riptide

14G, 41 AB, 7 H, .171 Avg, 2 RBI, 8 BB, 14 K

New England Baseball League-ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI

Nelson Berkwich-Newport Gulls

4G, 0 Starts, 10.2 IP, 1 Save 0.84 ERA, 4 H, 14K, 2 BB

Northwoods League-ND, MN, IA, WI, IL, MI, IN, Ontario

Will Simmons-Madison Mallards

9G, 0 Starts, 24.2 IP, 2-3, 1 Sv, 3.86 ERA, 24 H, 26K, 13 BB

Ohio Valley Summer League-KY, IN, TN

Reece Holbrook-Full Count Rhythm

29 G, 115 AB, 34 H, .296 Avg, 15 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, 16 BB, 20 K, 15 SB

Ripken League-DC, MD, VA

John Long-Bethesda Big Train

18 G, 45 AB, 9 H, .200 Avg, 4 RBI, 10 BB, 17 K, 7 SB

Dylan King-Purcellville Cannons

1 G, 3 AB, .000, 2 K-hasn’t played since June 13th

Next week we’ll see how close to the playoffs some of these Tar Heels are, as we are running out of days in Jully.

As always, if you happen to be vacationing or living close to any of these kids playing, go check them out. You never know when you’ll be catching a future star.