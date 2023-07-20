UNC Baseball: The end is in sight for summer leagues

It’s amazing how quickly things can turn once you get past the baseball All-Star game. The game itself was just a week ago, and here we are with some NFL rookies starting to report to camp, the ACC media days are next week, and almost right after football players will be back on campus to start summer training. We are about a month away from actual games being played that count.
Another way we know that the summer sports season is almost over is looking to baseball’s collegiate summer leagues. All of them are either right about to celebrate their All-Star game or have just done so, meanwhile the playoffs are only a couple of weeks away as these seasons need to wrap up so players can get back to school by the end of August.
Next week we’ll have an idea of how many players will get a taste of playoff baseball, meanwhile, on the Cape, the UNC baseball account has been taking notice of how players are doing.
#GoHeels x @OfficialCCBL pic.twitter.com/sAec0VYoUh— Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) July 16, 2023
READ: “Ben’s last two outings have been nothing less than superb.” After posting four strikeouts in three innings during his last outing, Ben Peterson (@DiamondHeels) pitched 4.2 scoreless frames in Chatham’s 3–0 win over Yarmouth-Dennis, from @theTylerSchiff.… pic.twitter.com/8OaHO59gIz— Chatham Anglers (@ChathamAnglers) July 14, 2023
It’s good to know that some folks are finding their groove. Let’s see how they and the other Tar Heels are doing in the summer leagues:
Cape Cod League-MA
Casey Cook-Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox
24G, 64 AB, 11 H, .172 Avg, 9 RBI, 4 2B, 8 BB, 15K, 1 SB
5G, 11 IP, 2-1, 2 Start, 1 SV, 8.18 ERA, 14K, 7 BB, 12 H
5G, 14.2 IP, 1-0, 2 Start, 5.52 ERA, 10 K, 7 BB, 12 H
Coastal Plain League-NC, SC, VA, GA
Carter French-Asheboro Zookeepers
13G, 37 AB, 13 H, .351 Avg, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 11 BB, 7 K, 7 SB
Jackson Rusiecki-Ashboro Zookeepers
4G, 9 AB, .000 Avg, 1BB, 8K
Matthew Matthijs-HP Thomasville HiToms
1G, 1 ER allowed, 1 batter faced, no outs recorded so no IP
Cameron Padgett-HP Thomasville HiToms
4G, 2 Starts, 12.2 IP, 1-2, 8.52 ERA, 19H, 15K, 3 BB
Kyle Percival-Lexington County Blowfish
4G, 4 Starts, 14.1 IP, 0-1, 5.65 ERA, 16H, 13K, 9 BB
Appalachian League-WV, VA, NC
Michael Colonna-Burlington Sock Puppets
4G, 0 starts, 3.0 IP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 H, 5 K, 5 BB
Connor Hegan-Burlington Sock Puppets
10G, 2 Starts, 18 IP, 2-1, 1 SV, 2.00 ERA, 12 H, 16 K, 11 BB
California Collegiate League-CA
14G, 41 AB, 7 H, .171 Avg, 2 RBI, 8 BB, 14 K
New England Baseball League-ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI
4G, 0 Starts, 10.2 IP, 1 Save 0.84 ERA, 4 H, 14K, 2 BB
Northwoods League-ND, MN, IA, WI, IL, MI, IN, Ontario
9G, 0 Starts, 24.2 IP, 2-3, 1 Sv, 3.86 ERA, 24 H, 26K, 13 BB
Ohio Valley Summer League-KY, IN, TN
Reece Holbrook-Full Count Rhythm
29 G, 115 AB, 34 H, .296 Avg, 15 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, 16 BB, 20 K, 15 SB
Ripken League-DC, MD, VA
18 G, 45 AB, 9 H, .200 Avg, 4 RBI, 10 BB, 17 K, 7 SB
Valley Baseball League-VA
Dylan King-Purcellville Cannons
1 G, 3 AB, .000, 2 K-hasn’t played since June 13th
Next week we’ll see how close to the playoffs some of these Tar Heels are, as we are running out of days in Jully.
As always, if you happen to be vacationing or living close to any of these kids playing, go check them out. You never know when you’ll be catching a future star.
