UNC Basketball: Leaky Black signs two-way deal with Hornets

Leaky Black’s NBA dreams are still alive! The Concord, NC native signed a two-way deal with his hometown Charlotte Hornets:

OFFICIAL: We have signed forward Leaky Black to a two-way contract. — #LetsFly



Read the full release: https://t.co/TU1KMF0lyt pic.twitter.com/oVC9BjXmGw — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 19, 2023

The deal was announced by former Tar Heel All-American and current Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak on Wednesday. Leaky will likely (certainly) begin next season with the Greensboro Swarm where he’ll continue to develop his offensive game. In the three summer league games he appeared in this summer, he averaged 2.7 ppg in 15.7 mpg, but in two of the games, he was held scoreless.

In his breakout game against New Orleans, he scored 8 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3PT) and pulled down 8 rebounds. If Leaky wants to sniff the NBA, he’ll need more nights like that:

Defense will continue to be his calling card, though. Leaky has the size and body to guard any position 1-4, though now in the NBA, some of those posts may bang him pretty hard. But his length, quickness, solid fundamentals, and “dog in him” will help shut down plenty of opponents’ top scorers.

Congratulations to Leaky for earning this opportunity! We’ll look forward to seeing him in the G-League and *fingers crossed* in the NBA someday.