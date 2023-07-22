UNC Football: Drake Maye signs NIL deal with The Rock’s ZOA Energy

Drake Maye and select crew of college athletes have just signed an NIL deal with ZOA Energy, a workout drink from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock doesn’t mess around when it comes to fitness, traveling with a mobile gym known as “Iron Paradise” wherever he goes, and he needs energy to fuel his monstrous workouts. Drake Maye may not be putting on the kind of mass that The Rock does, but he is no doubt constantly working to improve his body and hone his craft.

Why not make a few extra bucks while doing it?

To celebrate Drake Maye’s new association with the People’s Champion, Tar Heel Blog proudly presents the Top Five Promos from The Rock’s WWE career!

5.) The Rock makes Coach dance the Charleston

4.) The Rock making fun of Kane’s throat voice box

3.) The Rock giving it to some cops

2.) The Rock warding off Lillian Garcia

1.) The Rock ruining Billy Gunn’s career

Drake Maye hasn’t cut a promo like The Rock yet, but he has had some good smack talk, like his bit about NC State being a safety school. With enough practice and ZOA Energy, maybe he’ll be half as electrifying as the jabroni beating, pie eating, trail-blazing, eyebrow raising, all around, smack it down People’s Champ, The Rock!