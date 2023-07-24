UNC Basketball: The Tar Heels agree to a home-and-home series against Kansas

GoHeels.com made the shocking announcement this morning that UNC and Kansas have agreed to a home-and-home series during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. This is arguably one of the biggest scheduling announcements ever for both teams due to the fact that they rarely ever meet during the regular season. In fact, this will be the first time that the Heels will travel to Lawrence since 1960, and it will the the first time the Jayhawks have played in the Chapel Hill ever. The Heels will play travel to Kansas during the 2024-25 season, and the Jayhawks will make their way to the Dean Dome in 2025-26.

Here is what Hubert Davis had to say about the schedule announcement:

“These two games should be exciting for players and coaches on both teams and a win for fans of college basketball,” says UNC head coach Hubert Davis. “It’s an opportunity for two great programs to play in each other’s home arenas, which are among the best and most historic in our game.”

It goes without saying that despite the fact that the Jayhawks and Tar Heels have largely avoided playing each other in the regular season, there is more than enough history between the two teams to make this an exciting announcement. These teams have met each other seven times in the NCAA Tournament, twice in national championship games, and three times in the regional semifinals. According to GoHeels.com, the matchup between UNC and Kansas is also the most frequently played Final Four game, two times more frequent than any other pair of teams. Finally, there is of course Roy Williams’ ties to both programs, and the way he left Lawrence always made future matchups between these two teams a little spicier.

