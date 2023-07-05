UNC Baseball: Summer leagues in full swing

Summer baseball is now in full swing, as many used yesterday to go out and enjoy what some still feel is America’s Pastime during an extended Independence Day weekend. As we know, several Tar Heels are out there on these various diamonds trying to continue their hard work from the previous season.

The leagues aren’t just for fun, mind you, they keep track of wins and losses, and each league has a playoff setup for the end of the season. They also have an All-Star Game for various points of their seasons that’ll act as a chance to showcase their skills in front of scouts even further.

In the Cape Cod League, two of the Tar Heels playing, Casey Cook and Dalton Pence, are sitting in playoff position for their teams. Ben Petersen of the Chatham Anglers, unfortunately, is not at the moment as the Anglers are in last place. That said, the playoffs don’t begin there for another month so there’s plenty of time for the Anglers to recover.

In other leagues, only Kyle Percival is in an upper part of their Coastal Plain League division right now, though, again, it’s early. In the Appalachian League, Burlington is on top of their division thanks to some stellar pitching by Connor Hegan. Bryce Blaser is on a second place team with the California Collegiate League’s OC Riptide, and Nelson Berkwich is on a first place team with Newport Gulls of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Reece Holbrook is a big reason the Ohio Valley League’s Full Count Rhythm leader their division. John Long is also getting playing time on the first place Bethesda Big Train for the Ripken League.

So as you can see, several Tar Heels are getting experience playing winning baseball, and in fact playing key parts with it. We’ll see if the momentum keeps going and if they get a chance to show their skills off in other marquee events for their leagues.

Let’s dig into the stats and see where things lie:

Casey Cook-Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox

15G, 39 AB, 6 H, .154 Avg, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 10K, 1 SB

Dalton Pence-Bourne Braves

3G, 5 IP, 2-0, 1 SV, 0.00 ERA, 6K, 0 BB, 2 H

Ben Petersen-Chatham Anglers

4G, 10 IP, 1-0, 1 Start, 8.10 ERA, 6 K, 5 BB, 11 H

Coastal Plain League-NC, SC, VA, GA

Carter French-Asheboro Zookeepers

9G, 25 AB, 9 H, .360 Avg, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 6 BB, 4 K, 5 SB

Jackson Rusiecki-Ashboro Zookeepers

4G, 9 AB, .000 Avg, 1BB, 8K

Matthew Matthijs-HP Thomasville HiToms

1G, 1 ER allowed, 1 batter faced, no outs recorded so no IP

Cameron Padgett-HP Thomasville HiToms

4G, 2 Starts, 12.2 IP, 1-2, 8.52 ERA, 19H, 15K, 3 BB

Kyle Percival-Lexington County Blowfish

2G, 2 Starts, 6.1 IP, 0-1, 5.68 ERA, 7H, 5K, 6 BB

Appalachian League-WV, VA, NC

Michael Colonna-Burlington Sock Puppets

4G, 0 starts, 3.0 IP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 H, 5 K, 5 BB

Connor Hegan-Burlington Sock Puppets

8G, 0 Starts, 11 IP, 2-0, 1 SV, 1.64 ERA, 7 H, 11 K, 9 BB

Bryce Blaser-OC Riptide

12G, 34 AB, 6 H, .176 Avg, 2 RBI, 7 BB, 10 K

New England Baseball League-ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI

Nelson Berkwich-Newport Gulls

1G, 0 Starts, 2.1 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 H, 5K, 0 BB

Northwoods League-ND, MN, IA, WI, IL, MI, IN, Ontario

Will Simmons-Madison Mallards

7G, 0 Starts, 14 IP, 1-2, 1 Sv, 3.86 ERA, 12 H, 16K, 11 BB

Ohio Valley Summer League-KY, IN, TN

Reece Holbrook-Full Count Rhythm

21 G, 83 AB, 27 H, .325 Avg, 9 RBI, 2 2B, 10 BB, 21 K, 10 SB

Ripken League-DC, MD, VA

John Long-Bethesda Big Train

15 G, 39 AB, 8 H, .205 Avg, 4 RBI, 10 BB, 14 K, 6 SB

Dylan King-Purcellville Cannons

1 G, 3 AB, .000, 2 K-hasn’t played since June 13th

Here’s hoping you enjoyed your July 4th festivities, and if you live close to any of these Tar Heels playing summer ball you take a chance to go see them. We’ll check in again next week with how they are doing.