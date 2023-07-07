UNC Recruiting: Hubert Davis is in pursuit of 2025 five-star Caleb Wilson

Say what you want about UNC head coach Hubert Davis, but nobody can say that the man doesn’t work. While he is somehow still adding to his current roster, Davis has also been scouting for the 2025 class, and so far he really likes what he sees from five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. That is why he found himself in Atlanta, GA to check out the top-five prospect at Peach Jam alongside several other Power Five coaches.

Here in North Augusta for EYBL’s Peach Jam.



Kentucky’s John Calipari, North Carolina’s Hubert Davis, Cincinnati’s Wes Miller, and others here for the first game of the day for Georgia Stars vs. Mac Irvin Fire.



5⭐️ Caleb Wilson is the headliner, who holds UNC, UK offers. pic.twitter.com/xk21KOYpo6 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 6, 2023

Caleb Wilson is a 6’9, 198-lb power forward that current plays for Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta, GA. As previously mentioned, he is currently a five-star and is the fifth-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In a standout 2025 power forward class that includes heavyweights like Cameron Boozer, Cooper Flagg, and Koa Peat, Wilson comes in ranked just behind them.

The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman got a chance to speak with Wilson, who said that he has a strong relationship with Hubert Davis. He also stated that he “definitely” wanted to visit Chapel Hill to learn more about UNC and visit this fall.

“You can tell me whatever through the phone,” Wilson told the News & Observer on Thursday, “but when I see it with my two eyes, I’ll be like “this is what I like, this is going to help me get better, which is what I focus on.”

At the time of reporting by the N&O, Wilson is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and four assists in Peach Jam play. Here are some clips from his game yesterday against the Oakland Soldiers.

Top-10 ranked 2025 Caleb Wilson has impressed so far this week at Peach Jam.



The 6’9 wing holds offers from Kentucky, UNC, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and others.



Some impressive flashes from the 5 star today against Oakland Soldiers. pic.twitter.com/oKOU8BcErB — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) July 5, 2023

It’s probably fair to say that Hubert Davis plans to make Wilson a top priority when looking at the 2025 class. It is worth noting that Davis has also offered a scholarship to both Cameron Boozer and Koa Peat, which makes it feel like a “You can have one but you can’t have them all” situation. So far it seems like there is more meat with the Wilson situation, but a lot can change between now and whenever these prospects ultimately make their decision.

As far as when Wilson could potentially make a decision, he said that a decision would likely come “sometime during my senior year.” He will be going into his junior year at Holy Innocents, so it sounds like Davis will have to play the long game until Wilson is ready to make his decision.