UNC Football: Single game tickets on sale today

The bad news? Season tickets for the 2023 football season are sold out.

The good news? You still have a chance to grab tickets for (almost) every game on the home schedule.

Single game tickets go on sale today, and except for the App State and Duke games, all home games still have availability through goheels.com.

Prior to single-game tickets going on sale, UNC football was clever enough to attach App State as a required ticket on their “Pick-3” ticket mini-plan. With the App State and Duke games now sold out, Campbell remains the only in-state opponent that can buy enough tickets to annoy the home crowd faithful at Kenan. I’m honestly not that worried about the Camels, though.

The remaining games available for purchase are an intriguing mix. Minnesota is quality B1G opposition who finished last season 9-4 (5-4 in conference) that should be an interesting early-season test. Miami is improved, but are in a four-game (and counting!) losing streak to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. The last time Carolina hosted Syracuse, it was in an empty Covid stadium. And Campbell, as previously mentioned, should be a win.

Don’t miss your chance to watch the Heels live in action this season. It will likely be your last chance to see Drake Maye at Kenan Stadium.