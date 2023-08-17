UNC commit Drake Powell among the 2024 class’ best defenders

On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote a piece yesterday that discussed some of the top perimeter defenders in the 2024 class. Cooper Flagg, who reclassified to the class, was listed in the top spot, but Shaw stated that if he hadn’t done so, UNC commit Drake Powell would be the best perimeter defender in the class.

Here is what Shaw had to say about Powell:

Had it not been for Cooper Flagg reclassifying into the 2024 class, Drake Powell would have claimed the top spot in this category. Quite simply, Powell is that dude on the defensive end. While his counting numbers might not be that of Flagg’s, Powell’s ability to hold each of his opponents well below their averages is a testament to what he is capable of.

Powell climbed up the high school rankings rapidly this offseason, and something tells me that he is nowhere near finished. Right now he is the 16th-best player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he is the fourth-best small forward. Hearing that he is “that dude” on the defensive end, particularly on the perimeter, is some incredible news for Tar Heels fans. UNC’s perimeter defense hasn’t been great for a number of years now, and knowing that such an elite defender is going to arrive on campus is a breath of fresh air. Sure, some of the issues have been scheme and that could potentially hold Powell back a bit, but my hope is that Hubert Davis finds a way to improve that side of the ball going into this season so that when Powell arrives he is joining a system that helps him flourish.

As of right now, UNC has the best 2024 recruiting class in the country. Davis is currently recruiting point guard Boogie Fland with a potential exit of RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau in mind, so that will be something to keep an eye on going into the spring. But for now, what do you think of Jamie Shaw’s take on Drake Powell? Let us know in the comments below.