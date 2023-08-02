UNC Baseball: Playoff time in the summer leagues

The calendar has turned to August, summer school is now over, the first day of class for UNC students is in less than three weeks, football practice has begun, and the summer baseball leagues are starting to end their seasons.

For some Tar Heels, that’s been with a celebration of a championship already.

The Ohio Valley League and Ripken League have already moved through their playoffs, and their champions were none other than Reece Holbrook’s Full Count Rhythm and John Long’s Bethesda Big Train. You’ll see how each contributed to their titles, but any time you play in an organized sport the goal is to win a title. It had to feel good for both of them after a disappointing end to the baseball season to be able to celebrate a title. They can now head back to Chapel Hill after taking a little time off before classes start back up.

Other leagues have also wrapped up their seasons, but the playoffs for the big two — the Cape Cod League and Coastal Plains League — are just getting started. We’ll know more about how other Tar Heels have done next week, but let’s take a peek and see how the summer has gone for the Tar Heels all across the country.

Casey Cook-Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox

30G, 78 AB, 14 H, .179 Avg, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 12 BB, 17K, 2 SB

Dalton Pence-Bourne Braves

7G, 20 IP, 3-1, 4 Start, 1 SV, 6.30 ERA, 28K, 12 BB, 22 H

Ben Peterson-Chatham Anglers

5G, 14.2 IP, 1-0, 2 Start, 5.52 ERA, 10 K, 7 BB, 12 H

Coastal Plain League-NC, SC, VA, GA

Carter French-Asheboro Zookeepers

16G, 49 AB, 18 H, .367 Avg, 8 RBI, 1 2B, 15 BB, 11 K, 13 SB

Jackson Rusiecki-Ashboro Zookeepers

4G, 9 AB, .000 Avg, 1BB, 8K, no action since 6/30

Matthew Matthijs-HP Thomasville HiToms

1G, 1 ER allowed, 1 batter faced, no outs recorded so no IP, no action since 6/15

Cameron Padgett-HP Thomasville HiToms

4G, 2 Starts, 12.2 IP, 1-2, 8.52 ERA, 19H, 15K, 3 BB, no action since 7/1

Kyle Percival-Lexington County Blowfish

6G, 6 Starts, 22.1 IP, 0-1, 4.83 ERA, 26H, 23K, 11 BB

Appalachian League-WV, VA, NC

Michael Colonna-Burlington Sock Puppets

4G, 0 starts, 3.0 IP, 0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2 H, 5 K, 5 BB

Connor Hegan-Burlington Sock Puppets

11G, 2 Starts, 20 IP, 2-1, 1 SV, 3.60 ERA, 16 H, 17 K, 11 BB

Bryce Blaser-OC Riptide

19G, 52 AB, 10 H, .192 Avg, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 14 BB, 18 K

New England Baseball League-ME, VT, NH, MA, CT, RI

Nelson Berkwich-Newport Gulls

4G, 0 Starts, 10.2 IP, 1 Save 0.84 ERA, 4 H, 14K, 2 BB, no action since 7/14

Northwoods League-ND, MN, IA, WI, IL, MI, IN, Ontario

Will Simmons-Madison Mallards

12G, 0 Starts, 41.1 IP, 2-3, 1 Sv, 3.92 ERA, 41 H, 37K, 18 BB

Ohio Valley Summer League-KY, IN, TN

Reece Holbrook-Full Count Rhythm

29 G, 115 AB, 34 H, .296 Avg, 15 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, 16 BB, 20 K, 15 SB

Ripken League-DC, MD, VA

John Long-Bethesda Big Train

19 G, 46 AB, 9 H, .196 Avg, 4 RBI, 12 BB, 18 K, 6 SB

Dylan King-Purcellville Cannons

1 G, 3 AB, .000, 2 K-hasn’t played since June 13th