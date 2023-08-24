UNC Basketball: The September 9th Blue White scrimmage has been canceled

If you were planning to attend the September 9th Blue and White scrimmage game at the Dean Dome, I have some bad news for you — it was announced by the event organizers, Pro Camps, that the event is canceled.

Here is what Pro Camps had to say about the cancellation:

“Due to recently updated NCAA guidance around student athletes and NIL, the Blue White Scrimmage on September 9th is cancelled and will not be allowed. We apologize for any inconvenience, but full refunds on ticket purchases will be provided.”

The Blue White scrimmage was supposed to have an autograph session for fans before the scrimmage, which has also been canceled. This would’ve been the second year that the scrimmage would’ve taken place, though it’s worth noting that last year the players couldn’t wear school colors and everything was pretty limited. Once again the NCAA has found a way to be fun haters even though they opened the door for NIL-related chaos, which should probably surprise nobody. It’s a bummer for both players and fans, and it sounds like we will have to wait until Live Action before we get to see this team in action. As of right now we don’t have a date for the official annual scrimmage, but hopefully we will get an announcement about that in the coming weeks.

Live Action aside, the Heels begin their 2023-24 season with an exhibition game on October 27th against St. Augustine. What do you think of the NCAA making Pro Camps cancel the scrimmage? Let us know in the comments below.