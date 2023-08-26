 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UNC Field Hockey: Preseason Selections and 2023 Schedule

Can field hockey make it seven ACC championships in a row?

By Evan Davis
2022 Division I Field Hockey Championship Photo by Sean Elliot/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels field hockey team will seek their seventh consecutive ACC championship as the 2023 season starts this weekend.

The Tar Heels were awarded 45 points and four first-place votes by the conference’s head coaches. Virginia trailed closely, securing second place with 42 points and three top votes.

Sietske Brüning and Ryleigh Heck, both sophomores from the Tar Heels, have secured spots on the Preseason All-ACC Team. These two players, who received All-ACC accolades last season, are part of an elite group of 11 players chosen for the preseason lineup.

Ryleigh Heck, a forward, distinguished herself as the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2022 and made it to the All-ACC first team. Sietske Brüning, playing as a midfielder, earned a spot on the All-ACC second team during her freshman year.

Both student-athletes were integral to the starting lineup throughout the previous season, contributing significantly to the Tar Heels’ undefeated streak that culminated in their 10th NCAA Championship victory.

The other pivotal storyline this season is rookie head coach Erin Matson. One of the greatest athletes in all of Carolina’s history, the young head coach will face a new challenge as head of the program.

Below is the schedule for the 2023 season:

2023 Field Hockey Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location TV Tournament
August 25, 2023 (Friday) 8:30 Home Michigan Chapel Hill ACCN ACC-Big Ten Challenge
August 27, 2023 (Sunday) 1 Home Iowa Chapel Hill ACCNX ACC-Big Ten Challenge
September 1, 2023 (Friday) 2 Away Penn Philadelphia, Pa. ESPN+ ACC-Ivy Challenge
September 3, 2023 (Sunday) 10:30 Neutral Princeton Philadelphia, Pa. ACC-Ivy Challenge
September 10, 2023 (Sunday) Noon Away Old Dominion Norfolk, Va.
September 15, 2023 (Friday) 3 Home Louisville Chapel Hill ACCNX
September 22, 2023 (Friday) 5 Away Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. ACCNX
September 24, 2023 (Sunday) Noon Home Appalachian State Chapel Hill ACCNX
October 1, 2023 (Sunday) 1 Away Saint Joseph's Philadelphia, Pa.
October 6, 2023 (Friday) 4 Home Boston College Chapel Hill ACCNX
October 8, 2023 (Sunday) 2 Home Liberty Chapel Hill ACCNX
October 13, 2023 (Friday) 4 Away Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y.
October 15, 2023 (Sunday) Noon Away UAlbany Albany, N.Y.
October 20, 2023 (Friday) 4 Away Virginia Charlottesville, Va. ACCNX
October 27, 2023 (Friday) 6 Home Duke Chapel Hill ACCN
October 31, 2023 (Tuesday) TBA Neutral ACC Quarterfinals Charlottesville, Va. ACCN ACC Championship
November 1, 2023 (Wednesday) TBA Neutral ACC Semifinals Charlottesville, Va. ACCN ACC Championship
November 3, 2023 (Friday) TBA Neutral ACC Finals Charlottesville, Va. ACCN ACC Championship
November 10, 2023 (Friday) TBA Neutral NCAA First Round Campus Sites NCAA Tournament
November 12, 2023 (Sunday) TBA Neutral NCAA Second Round Campus Sites NCAA Tournament
November 17, 2023 (Friday) TBA Home NCAA Semifinals Chapel Hill NCAA Tournament
November 19, 2023 (Sunday) TBA Home NCAA Championship Chapel Hill NCAA Tournament

