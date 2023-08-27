UNC Men’s Soccer: Preseason Selections and 2023 Schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s soccer team kicked off the season this weekend with a 1-1 tie against Loyola.

Led by ACC Preseason First Team selection Sam Williams, the Tar Heels are in a wide-open Coastal Division. Four teams, including UNC, received first-place votes for the Coastal Division title.

Williams, a standout in his freshman season at Chapel Hill, earned a place on the 2022 ACC All-Freshman Team. He played in 17 games, starting in 14 of them.

Williams ranked fourth among the Tar Heels with two goals and six points and clocked in 1,262 minutes of gameplay. This includes playing the entirety of four matches.

His academic performance was also impressive, earning him his first All-ACC Academic Team accolade.

Williams was ranked 16th in Top Drawer Soccer’s Division I Midseason Freshman List. Moreover, he was one of only two collegiate players to be invited to the U.S. U19 Men’s National Team training camp roster, marking his recognition at the national level.

Below is the schedule for the upcoming season: