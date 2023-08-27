 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UNC Men’s Soccer: Preseason Selections and 2023 Schedule

Sophomore Sam Williams is primed for a breakout season.

By Evan Davis
/ new
Pittsburgh v North Carolina Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s soccer team kicked off the season this weekend with a 1-1 tie against Loyola.

Led by ACC Preseason First Team selection Sam Williams, the Tar Heels are in a wide-open Coastal Division. Four teams, including UNC, received first-place votes for the Coastal Division title.

Williams, a standout in his freshman season at Chapel Hill, earned a place on the 2022 ACC All-Freshman Team. He played in 17 games, starting in 14 of them.

Williams ranked fourth among the Tar Heels with two goals and six points and clocked in 1,262 minutes of gameplay. This includes playing the entirety of four matches.

His academic performance was also impressive, earning him his first All-ACC Academic Team accolade.

Williams was ranked 16th in Top Drawer Soccer’s Division I Midseason Freshman List. Moreover, he was one of only two collegiate players to be invited to the U.S. U19 Men’s National Team training camp roster, marking his recognition at the national level.

Below is the schedule for the upcoming season:

2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location TV
Date Time At Opponent Location TV
August 24, 2023 (Thursday) 7:30 p.m. ET Home Loyola Maryland Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
August 27, 2023 (Sunday) 7:30 p.m. ET Home American Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
September 1, 2023 (Friday) 7 p.m. ET Away East Tennessee State Johnson City, TN�/ Summers-Taylor Stadium
September 4, 2023 (Monday) 7 p.m. ET Away Virginia Commonwealth Richmond, VA�/ SportsBackers Stadium ESPN+
September 8, 2023 (Friday) 7 p.m. ET Away Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA�/ Thompson Field
September 15, 2023 (Friday) 7 p.m. ET Home Notre Dame Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
September 19, 2023 (Tuesday) 7 p.m. ET Home UNC Wilmington Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
September 23, 2023 (Saturday) 7 p.m. ET Home Duke Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
September 29, 2023 (Friday) 7 p.m. ET Away Pitt Pittsburgh, PA�/ Ambrose Urbanic Field
October 3, 2023 (Tuesday) 7 p.m. ET Home Elon Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
October 6, 2023 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. ET Home Syracuse Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACC Network
October 10, 2023 (Tuesday) 6 p.m. ET Home Florida Gulf Coast Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
October 14, 2023 (Saturday) 7 p.m. ET Away Wake Forest Winston-Salem, NC�/ Spry Stadium
October 17, 2023 (Tuesday) 7 p.m. ET Home William & Mary Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
October 22, 2023 (Sunday) 5 p.m. ET Home Louisville Chapel Hill, NC�/ Dorrance Field ACCNX
October 27, 2023 (Friday) 7:30 p.m. ET Away Virginia Charlottesville, VA�/ Kl�ckner Stadium ACC Network

More From Tar Heel Blog

Loading comments...