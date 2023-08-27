UNC Football: Fan confidence is running high for the 2023 season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in North Carolina Tar Heels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

A few days ago, we asked all of you to tell us how many wins you thought the Tar Heels would finish with at the end of the 2023 season. Our SB Nation Reacts results are in, and here is how all of you voted:

The Tar Heels will play 12 regular season games, and could play a few more games than that should they make it deep into the postseason. While 44% of you believed that this team could win 10 or more games, 49% of you believe that they will finish the season with 7-9 wins, which would mean finishing with a similar record to last season.

Predicting where the Tar Heels will finish this season is tough for a multitude of reasons, but what we know for certain is that Mack Brown needs this season to be a success, or there will be a lot of questions being asked once the season is over. A number of fans online believe that if he isn’t able to do something significant with Drake Maye on the roster then the season can be considered a failure. What does a successful season look like for the Heels? That probably depends on who you ask. I personally think winning the ACC championship would be the biggest achievement the program has had in years, but understandably a number of fans would like to see this team in the College Football Playoffs. Oh, and I guess you could throw beating Clemson in there, but that’s probably comes with the territory of winning the ACC title, right?

This Saturday’s game against South Carolina should tell us a lot about what this team is made of, especially since they likely won’t have wide receiver Tez Walker on the field. Buckle up, because something tells me this season is going to be an adventure.