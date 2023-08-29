AP Top 25: Week Zero

Editor’s note: Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the senseless act of violence on campus yesterday. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the victim and everyone in Chapel Hill. If sports content is a welcome distraction to you right now, we’re happy to be that place for you. If not, we’ll be here whenever the time is right.

We’ve finally made it to the first full game week. While, as has become tradition in recent years, there were a number of “Week 0” games over last weekend, the full kickoff of the 2023 college football season starts this week.

North Carolina are being thrown right into the fire as they’re going to take on a good South Carolina team in Charlotte. That matchup is one of the most interesting ones of Week 1, and is set to be the location of ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday. It’s going to be exciting to have football back.

Before all that happens, let’s familiarize ourselves with the rankings going into this weekend. While there were games last weekend, the AP has not released a new set of rankings ahead of this weekend, so let’s look at where they stand going into the first full week of the new season.

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels will go into the new season at #21 in the nation. They’re just a handful of ranking points behind number #20 Oklahoma and just a couple ahead of #22 Ole Miss. After putting up nine wins last year and returning one of the best quarterback sin the nation in Drake Maye, expectations are decently high for Carolina this season. We shall see if they can live up to that, but there are reason to be excited about this season.

UNC’s Next Game: vs. South Carolina in Charlotte - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 6

Big Ten: 5

Pac-12: 5

Big 12: 4

ACC: 3

AAC: 1

Independent: 1

Marquee Games This Week

Florida at #14 Utah - Thursday at 8 PM ET on ESPN

Colorado at #17 TCU - Saturday at 12 PM ET on FOX

West Virginia at #7 Penn State - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on NBC

#5 LSU vs. #8 Florida State in Orlando - Sunday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

Coaches’ Poll