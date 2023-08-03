 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former UNC football & baseball commit Jordyn Davis makes his MLB debut

The former five-star wide receiver commit never made it to Chapel Hill, but kept UNC in his heart. Now he’s in the Show!

By Michael McKay
MLB: AUG 02 Angels at Braves Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s been a few years coming, but at long last, Jordyn Adams has made it to the Show:

Adams, if you’ll recall, was a class of 2018 commitment to both UNC football and baseball. His love for the school show through in his social media posts:

And roasts...

Larry Fedora (before the end came) and Mike Fox reasonably expected to see the five-star, five-tool player on campus the following autumn after he committed to Carolina on December 20, 2017. Both coaches were probably a bit surprised when the Angels reached for Adams in the first round (17th pick) of the 2018 MLB draft.

The Angels saw a supreme athlete on the diamond and bet big to bring him in early. Adams has spent six years in the minors, plateauing a bit in A+ ball, before picking up steam in his lone seasons in Double-A (2022) and Triple-A (2023). His batting average climbed from .217 (in his last season in A+) to .249 (AA) to .264 (AAA), enough improvement to give the Angels confidence to call him up.

In his professional debut against the Atlanta Braves, Adams went 0-4 with two strikeouts. But the athleticism he was drafted for? Yep, that’s still there:

So let’s smile that a would-be Tar Heel is living his professional dream. We can also maybe shed a tear that this beast wasn’t the tall receiver Sam Howell could count on during his time in Chapel Hill:

