Former UNC football & baseball commit Jordyn Davis makes his MLB debut

It’s been a few years coming, but at long last, Jordyn Adams has made it to the Show:

Welcome to the Show, Jordyn! pic.twitter.com/OuuQjGMyGm — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 2, 2023

Adams, if you’ll recall, was a class of 2018 commitment to both UNC football and baseball. His love for the school show through in his social media posts:

Carolina is home that’s why I was committed there. & pops coached there on 2 different occasions lol so the adams ties run deep in chapel hill. you keeping tabs on me is what’s weird .. get a life. https://t.co/SlAm85Efj8 — Jordyn Adams (@jordynadams10) November 28, 2022

And roasts...

if y’all put this much effort into y’all craft like y’all do worry bout unc y’all might en up in a championship.. https://t.co/F6EYg0Ma1h — Jordyn Adams (@jordynadams10) April 5, 2022

Larry Fedora (before the end came) and Mike Fox reasonably expected to see the five-star, five-tool player on campus the following autumn after he committed to Carolina on December 20, 2017. Both coaches were probably a bit surprised when the Angels reached for Adams in the first round (17th pick) of the 2018 MLB draft.

The Angels saw a supreme athlete on the diamond and bet big to bring him in early. Adams has spent six years in the minors, plateauing a bit in A+ ball, before picking up steam in his lone seasons in Double-A (2022) and Triple-A (2023). His batting average climbed from .217 (in his last season in A+) to .249 (AA) to .264 (AAA), enough improvement to give the Angels confidence to call him up.

In his professional debut against the Atlanta Braves, Adams went 0-4 with two strikeouts. But the athleticism he was drafted for? Yep, that’s still there:

So let’s smile that a would-be Tar Heel is living his professional dream. We can also maybe shed a tear that this beast wasn’t the tall receiver Sam Howell could count on during his time in Chapel Hill: