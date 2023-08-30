This weekend’s UNC vs. South Carolina game will play in select movie theaters

Can’t make it to Charlotte for UNC’s season-opener against South Carolina? TV screen too small, couch too tight?

No worries! Beginning this season, you’ll have a chance to see the Tar Heels on the silver screen. ESPN has reached an agreement with Theater Sports Network — a sports streaming distributor that specializes in bringing sporting events to movie theaters — to show select ACC games as well as the New Years Six bowl games and the College Football Playoffs.

Get your ready!



ESPN has reached a theatrical distribution agreement with Theater Sports Network to make regular season @ACCFootball & @CFBPlayoff games available in movie theaters during the '23-'24 college football season



More: https://t.co/IFXJSBOtlv pic.twitter.com/VXhysU3HS2 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 29, 2023

It’s an interesting idea. If you’re unable to make it to the stadium but enjoy the communal experience of cheering with like-minded fans, or antagonizing opps, going to a local movie theater to watch games on gigantic screens in 4K could certainly be better than watching by yourself in a cold, dank apartment. Many theaters now also have elevated food options beyond popcorn and candy, even full service bars in some cases!

This is an interesting foothold that the ACC can make while they are the featured product in this deal. In Week 1, there will be four games on offer:

UNC vs. South Carolina

Virginia vs. Tennessee

FSU vs. LSU

Clemson vs. Duke

Click on this link to register your interest in UNC, and Theater Sports Network will let you know where the nearest theater that’s hosting your game is.