UNC Football: Tez Walker is officially out for tomorrow’s game against South Carolina

It’s official: the Tar Heels will be without wide receiver Tez Walker for tomorrow night’s game against South Carolina.

Here is the announcement per UNC’s social media account:

A statement from Coach Brown on the Tez Walker situation pic.twitter.com/jXTB0Yjqwl — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 1, 2023

Making it all the way to Friday afternoon without a word from NCAA was truly the writing on the wall that finding a way to make Walker eligible wasn’t happening. As Mack Brown pointed out in his statement, the NCAA once again has proven that they care more about their rules and procedures than they do about any kind of human emotion, let alone the fact that Walker joined the team before the rule in question was put into place. This is a ridiculous move by the league, and one has to wonder if Walker will find a way to be eligible for the 2023 season at all at this point.

UNC will now have to find a way to take down South Carolina without one of their best receivers, but truly that’s not the important story. What is important is that Walker agreed to play for UNC so that he could be closer to home, and now the NCAA is taking away the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family. To say it’s a disappointing outcome is an understatement, and I hope that this situation finds a way to get corrected in the near future.

The Tar Heels will face off against the Gamecocks tomorrow at 7:30pm/ET on ABC.