AP Top 25: Week Three

At the end of the day, North Carolina football added to their win column on Saturday, and that’s truly what matters. It took two overtimes, but the Tar Heels came away with a win over Appalachian State, squeaking out a 40-34 victory. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, with the defense taking a step back from last week. Still, thanks in part to a very impressive performance from Omarion Hampton, Carolina were still eventually able to come up with the win.

While that was happening, there were some other big games going on elsewhere in Week 2 of the college football season. Let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings after that weekend.

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

After the OT win over the Mountaineers, the Tar Heels did fall a bit in the polls. Carolina dropped four sports down to #20.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Minnesota - 3:30 PM ET on ESPN

Biggest Winners

Colorado’s rise under Deion Sanders continues as they moved up another seven spots after improving to 2-0 with a win over Nebraska. That was the most spots gained in a week, followed closely by Texas, who moved up six spots after tentatively asked the “Back?” question with a win over Alabama.

Biggest Losers

UNC’s four spot drop was the biggest of any team that remained in the Top 25, but there were some larger ones. Wisconsin went from #19 to unranked after losing to the newly #23 Washington State on Saturday. Clemson’s fall continued as they went from #21 to unranked after they took a bit to get going in their win over Charleston Southern.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 8

SEC: 5

ACC: 4

Big Ten: 4

Big 12: 3

Independent: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#14 LSU (1-1) at Mississippi State (2-0) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN

#8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0) - Saturday at 5:00 PM ET on Peacock

#11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1) - Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Wyoming (2-0) at #4 Texas (2-0) - Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network

(It’s not the most impressive week.)

Coaches Poll