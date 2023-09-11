 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP Top 25: Week Three

Let’s check in on the rankings after this past weekend’s action.

By Matt Ferenchick
NCAA Football: Appalachian State at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of the day, North Carolina football added to their win column on Saturday, and that’s truly what matters. It took two overtimes, but the Tar Heels came away with a win over Appalachian State, squeaking out a 40-34 victory. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, with the defense taking a step back from last week. Still, thanks in part to a very impressive performance from Omarion Hampton, Carolina were still eventually able to come up with the win.

While that was happening, there were some other big games going on elsewhere in Week 2 of the college football season. Let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings after that weekend.

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (55 first place votes)
  2. Michigan (2)
  3. Florida State (3)
  4. Texas (2)
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Tennessee
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Colorado
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Duke
  22. Miami (FL)
  23. Washington State
  24. UCLA
  25. Iowa

Where is UNC?

After the OT win over the Mountaineers, the Tar Heels did fall a bit in the polls. Carolina dropped four sports down to #20.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Minnesota - 3:30 PM ET on ESPN

Biggest Winners

Colorado’s rise under Deion Sanders continues as they moved up another seven spots after improving to 2-0 with a win over Nebraska. That was the most spots gained in a week, followed closely by Texas, who moved up six spots after tentatively asked the “Back?” question with a win over Alabama.

Biggest Losers

UNC’s four spot drop was the biggest of any team that remained in the Top 25, but there were some larger ones. Wisconsin went from #19 to unranked after losing to the newly #23 Washington State on Saturday. Clemson’s fall continued as they went from #21 to unranked after they took a bit to get going in their win over Charleston Southern.

Conference Breakdown

  • Pac-12: 8
  • SEC: 5
  • ACC: 4
  • Big Ten: 4
  • Big 12: 3
  • Independent: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #14 LSU (1-1) at Mississippi State (2-0) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • #8 Washington (2-0) at Michigan State (2-0) - Saturday at 5:00 PM ET on Peacock
  • #11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1) - Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • Wyoming (2-0) at #4 Texas (2-0) - Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network

(It’s not the most impressive week.)

Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia (64 first place votes)
  2. Michigan (1)
  3. Florida State
  4. Ohio State
  5. USC
  6. Texas
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Alabama
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oregon State
  18. North Carolina
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Duke
  21. Colorado
  22. Clemson
  23. Miami (FL)
  24. Iowa
  25. UCLA

