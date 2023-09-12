Live Action with Carolina Basketball is set for October 13th

It’s official: UNC’s annual Live Action with Carolina Basketball event is set for Friday, October 13th at the Dean Smith Center.

Live Action is UNC’s annual event that features both the men and women’s basketball teams. The night will feature dances, skits, and yes, the blue and white scrimmage games for both teams. It is a great time to get a good look at the 2023-24 Tar Heels, and also a good time just to be back in the Dean Smith Center in general. The school didn’t say who would be the Emcee of the event, but BDaht has been doing it for Hubert Davis so far. We’ll see if that continues to be the case.

The doors open for Live Action at 5:30pm, and the actual event will begin at 7pm. It is free to the public, and I’d recommend getting there early because usually the line to get in is pretty lengthy and all of the seats are first come first serve.