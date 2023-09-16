UNC vs. Minnesota: How to Watch

Last week saw North Carolina Tar Heels football come out with an overtime win over Appalachian State to improve to 2-0 on the season. It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the day, it goes in the win column, and there aren’t any pictures in the standings. This week, they’re set to face another interesting test as the Big Ten’s Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming to town.

Minnesota also comes into this week’s game with a 2-0 record. They opener their season with a notable comeback win over Nebraska before handling Eastern Michigan last week. In ways, they’re an opposite UNC, as their defense has allowed just 16 total points this season, but their offense hasn’t lit the world on fire yet. Finding out which team’s strength will shine through more will be interesting to find out.

If you’re not going to be in Kenan for tonight’s game, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action.