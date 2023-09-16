UNC Football: Minnesota Game Thread

Through two weeks of the football season so far we’ve seen two pretty different performances from UNC. The game against South Carolina had the defense looking like world beaters with nine sacks, only for them to record no sacks against Appalachian State. Omarion Hampton ran all over the Mountaineers with British Brooks sidelined, but the offensive game calling seemed overly conservative for having Drake Maye at quarterback.

It’s not unusual for a team to still be finding their identity in Week 3, of course, but that is right where UNC is. Will their defense show that the South Carolina performance wasn’t a complete anomaly, or will things settle into a place more like last season? Will Chip Lindsey take the training wheels off Maye, even if he doesn’t have his best weapon, and let him air it out the way we know he can?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers come into today’s game having beaten Nebraska and Eastern Michigan in their first two games of the season. Their defense has, so far, allowed just 16 points. Hopefully that looks pretty different after today, because a defensive battle doesn’t really seem to be ideal for Carolina.

