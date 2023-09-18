AP Top 25: Week Four

There weren’t a ton of marquee matchups on paper going into last weekend, but — as usual — that didn’t seem to stop college football from having an interesting weekend. There was Missouri hitting a 60+ yard field goal at the gun to beat Kansas State. There was Alabama somewhat inexplicably struggling with a South Florida team that’s been pretty poor in recent years. Florida State nearly let a multi-score lead slip away against Boston College. Oh, and then there’s Colorado — who have a new coach, I hear — beating Colorado State in overtime.

North Carolina’s weekend was less eventful than that, as they beat Minnesota by 18. There were some moments where the Golden Gophers looked like they were going to take things right down to the wire. However, 400+ passing yards from Drake Maye and some timely stops from the defense ensured that UNC pulled away in time.

With another weekend of the season in the book, let’s take a look at where things stand in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings.

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Last week’s poll saw the Tar Heels fall three spots after needing two overtimes to put away Appalachian State. Thanks to a much more comfortable win over Minnesota this past weekend, Carolina went right back up three spots. UNC is back up to #17 in this week’s rankings.

Next Week: at Pitt - Saturday at 8 PM ET on ACC Network

Biggest Winners

There wasn’t a ton of movement in the top ten, but there were some mid-sized rises and drops below that. Besides UNC, three other teams moved up three spots: Oregon, Oklahoma, and Duke. Meanwhile, Florida have cracked the rankings after taking down Tennessee.

Biggest Losers

Thanks to said loss to Florida, the Volunteers dropped a week-high 12 places. Kansas State went from #15 to unranked after being on the business end of that 61-yard field goal by Missouri. Alabama also continued to fall into some uncharted territory (for them) after struggling with South Florida.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 8

SEC: 6

ACC: 4

Big Ten: 4

Big 12: 2

Independent: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#19 Colorado (3-0) at #10 Oregon (3-0) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC

#22 UCLA (3-0) at #11 Utah (3-0) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on FOX

#15 Ole Miss (3-0) at #13 Alabama (2-1) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on CBS

#24 Iowa (3-0) at #7 Penn State (3-0) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on CBS

#6 Ohio State (3-0) at #9 Notre Dame (4-0) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on NBC

Coaches Poll