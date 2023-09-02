UNC vs. South Carolina: How to Watch

College football season is officially here! While we got a handful of games last weekend, this week, we finally have a full slate, including the return of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Expectations for UNC are decently high, especially with quarterback Drake Maye in the fold, and those expectations will be pretty quickly put to the test with a game against South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Under coach Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have been a solid team in recent years. Just two seasons ago at this very same site, they beat Carolina in the Belk Bowl. They also feature quarterback Spencer Rattler, who had Heisman buzz not too long ago. This matchup should be an interesting test for both sides.

If you’re not going to be in Charlotte for tonight’s game, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action: