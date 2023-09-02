UNC Football: South Carolina Game Thread

The weather in the Carolinas this weekend definitely understood the assignment of ushering in a new football season. UNC finds themselves in a familiar place — Charlotte — facing a familiar foe to kick off the season — South Carolina — in a game that has the potential to be Mack Brown’s 100th win in Chapel Hill.

It’s not all good vibes, though. Tez Walker’s absence still looms over the team with the NCAA doing their best to look like an ineffectual institution that can’t pretend to have teeth as college sports’ governing body any longer. It’s absolutely ridiculous what they are doing to this kid by not letting him play today in front of his friends and family in his hometown. Every bit of criticism on the topic that has been lobbed their way is deserved. ESPN is reporting that they will hear another appeal from Walker next week, so we can plan on doing this same wait-and-see dance again.

Today’s game should be a fun display of two Heisman hopefuls in Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler. Maye will be able to show off under a new offensive coordinator this season, hopefully improving some of the frustrations of his prior two years at Carolina.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!