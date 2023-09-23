UNC vs. Pitt: How to Watch

Let’s put it out there: the all-white “Stormtrooper” uniform announcement threw us for a loop.

This slick combo is on a five-game losing streak. But as Max Sloan pointed out yesterday, the “Stormtrooper Curse” is not as bad as we thought.

Okay, the five-game losing streak is bad. But records are made to be broken.

For a brief moment after the announcement, I wondered if I should look at the big board and reconsider some of the bets.

No. Do not let a great uniform set change your bets.

Today’s game will hinge on the Pitt offense. If Phil Jurkovec cannot find his game, the offensive production will transfer to a committee of three running backs.

If the North Carolina Tar Heels defense can produce the physicality, quarterback pressure, and run containment of games one and three, tonight’s matchup is on Drake Maye and the offense to win.