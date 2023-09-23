UNC Football: Pitt Game Thread

UNC made it through the early part of their schedule with a perfect 3-0 record, heart-stopper against Appalachian State included, but 4-0 has been a tough ask for whatever reason. The Tar Heels travel to Pittsburgh tonight for a chance to make it to 4-0 for the first time since 1997.

Carolina has won each of their three games a different way. South Carolina fell victim to a defensive onslaught, the running backs ran wild over the Mountaineers, and Drake Maye’s arm helped them secure the win against Minnesota. Which unit will step up tonight under the lights against the Panthers?

Pitt comes into tonight with a 1-2 record after dropping consecutive games to Cincinnati and West Virginia. Their defense has been a bit better than their offense so far, but still not good enough to beat anyone except in their opener against Wofford. Hopefully UNC can extend the Panthers’ slide to three straight games, but Pitt has definitely played the Heels close the last several years.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!