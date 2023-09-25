 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP Top 25: Week Five

The Tar Heels were on the move again after the victory over the Panthers.

By Matt Ferenchick
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This past weekend was a busy one around college football, as there were six matchups in total between ranked teams, and a couple other games that featured a ranked team in an interesting spot. In the end, the favorites mostly managed to hold serve, so it didn’t end up being too much of a chaotic week.

One of those favorites that did win was UNC, who overcome a bit of a slow start to beat Pittsburgh comfortably. With another weekend in the books, let’s check in on where things stand in the AP rankings.

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (55 first place votes)
  2. Michigan (1)
  3. Texas (2)
  4. Ohio State (1)
  5. Florida State (3)
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington (1)
  8. USC
  9. Oregon
  10. Utah
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Alabama
  13. LSU
  14. Oklahoma
  15. North Carolina
  16. Washington State
  17. Duke
  18. Miami (FL)
  19. Oregon State
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Tennessee
  22. Florida
  23. Missouri
  24. Kansas
  25. Fresno State

Where is UNC?

Thanks to the victory over the Panthers, the Tar Heels were on the move up. UNC jumped two places and have cracked the top 15 for the first time all year, as they landed exactly at #15. There’s a couple teams hot on their heels (pun somewhat intended), but Carolina holds onto their place as the second highest placed ACC team.

This Week: Bye

Biggest Winners

There’s a trio of new teams in the poll right at the bottom as Missouri, Kansas, and Fresno State are into the Top 25 this week. Hopefully, the most notable rise arguably belongs to Washington State. After winning the ranked battle over Oregon State in the Pac-12 Realignment Leftovers Bowl, the Cougars jumped five spots and are now right behind UNC. In general, I hope for nothing but good things for them this season — unless they end up in a bowl game against Carolina or something.

Biggest Losers

Oregon State and Ole Miss each fell five spots, but they were surpassed by another team. The Deion Sanders era at Colorado saw it’s first blemish over the weekend as Oregon absolutely crushed them in Eugene. As a result, the Buffaloes went from #19 to unranked.

Conference Breakdown

  • SEC: 7
  • Pac 12: 6
  • ACC: 4
  • Big 12: 3
  • Big Ten: 3
  • Independent: 1
  • Mountain West: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #10 Utah (4-0, 1-0 Pac 12) at #19 Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac 12) - Friday at 9:00 PM ET on FS1
  • #8 USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac 12) at Colorado (3-1, 0-1 Pac 12) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX
  • #24 Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at #3 Texas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC
  • #13 LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) at #20 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) - Saturday at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • #11 Notre Dame (4-1) at #17 Duke (4-0) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia (61 first place votes)
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State (2)
  4. Florida State
  5. Texas
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington (1)
  9. Oregon
  10. Utah
  11. Alabama
  12. LSU
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Oklahoma
  15. North Carolina
  16. Duke
  17. Washington State
  18. Miami (FL)
  19. Tennessee
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. Missouri
  23. Florida
  24. Kansas
  25. Kansas State

