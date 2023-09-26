ACC Power Rankings: Week Four

We’re starting to get into the meat of the college football. If they haven’t already, most teams are about to enter their conference slates. There’s still plenty of time to go, but we’re starting to get a hang on who truly matters this season.

With that in mind, let’s focus in on the ACC and go through our power rankings through Week Four.

1. Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Clemson 31-24 (OT)

It took overtime, but FSU stayed undefeated after beating Clemson on the road at the weekend. They haven’t looked quite like the conference juggernaut that it seemed like they might’ve been after their first game, but they’ve still looked the best of any ACC team this season.

Next Week: Bye

2. North Carolina (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Pitt 41-24

The Heels opened their conference slate with a win as they went on the road and beat Pitt. It hasn’t been all pretty, all the time, but Carolina has passed every test they’ve faced so far.

Next Week: Bye

3. Miami (4-0, 0-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Temple 41-7

The Hurricanes remained undefeated as they went on the road and beat Temple to wrap up their non-conference slate.

Next Week: Bye

4. Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat UConn 41-7

UConn proved to be no test for the Blue Devils, who easily dispatched them. Duke’s looked pretty good so far and are already pretty close to guaranteeing bowl participation, but their schedule in the next couple weeks will determine how good they truly are.

Next Week: vs. Notre Dame

5. Louisville (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Boston College 56-28

It hasn’t come against the stiffest competition, but Louisville is the only other team besides Florida State to be 2-0 in ACC play. Like Duke ahead of them, things are about to get tougher, but it’s still been a very nice start for Jeff Brohm.

Next Week: Friday at NC State

6. Syracuse (4-0, 0-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Army 29-16

The Orange are undefeated, despite not facing the toughest competition. That being said, you can only beat who’s in front of you, and they’ve done that so far.

Next Week: vs. Clemson

7. NC State (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Virginia 24-21

It took way too long and they got some self-inflicted help from UVA, but the Wolfpack did beat the Cavaliers. None of the teams they’ve beaten are too impressive, but State is still 3-1 with the loss coming to Notre Dame, which is solid.

Next Week: Friday vs. Louisville

8. Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Florida State 31-24 (OT)

If you look at the ACC standings, the Tigers are right near the bottom, but they do look on the verge of turning things around, even despite the loss to FSU.

Next Week: Saturday at Syracuse

9. Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1 ACC)

Last Week: beat Wake Forest 30-16

A very solid win over Wake Forest has the Yellow Jackets up a couple spots from last week.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Bowling Green

10. Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Georgia Tech 30-16

On the other side of that is the Demon Deacons, who are 3-1 but haven’t exactly lit the world on fire.

Next Week: Bye

11. Pitt (1-3, 0-1 ACC)

Last Week: lost to North Carolina 41-24

None of the Panthers’ losses are truly horrible, but they have yet to look genuinely good, especially on the offensive side of things.

Next Week: Saturday at Virginia Tech

12. Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Louisville 56-28

The Eagles’ last two losses aren’t truly disastrous, but their season opener to North Illinois is looking worse and worse as the Huskies have lost to an FCS team and Tulsa.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Virginia

13. Virginia (0-4, 0-1 ACC)

Last Week: lost to NC State 24-21

UVA is the only completely winless team in the ACC, but honestly like 3.75 of their losses are understandable.

Next Week: Saturday at Boston College

14. Virginia Tech (1-3, 0-0 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Marshall 24-17

Oof.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Pitt