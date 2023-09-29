UNC Football: Rolland named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame have announced that Spencer Rolland, starting right tackle for the North Carolina Tar Heels, is a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy.

According to the NFF, the Campbell Trophy “recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

Rolland was previously a semifinalist for the same award during his undergraduate years at Harvard. He has been honored with first-team All-Ivy League honors and was selected for the Phil Steele All-Ivy League first team. His academic achievement is recognized by his induction into the NFF Hampshire Honor Society and earning Academic All-Ivy League honors. In addition, he was a finalist for the Doris Robinson Award. His scholastic achievements have also been acknowledged by CoSIDA, earning him both Academic All-District and Academic All-American accolades.

Last season at UNC, Rolland started in 13 games as the right tackle. During his time on the field, which totaled 975 snaps, he was instrumental in supporting one of the top offenses in the country.

Beyond his contributions on the field, Rolland is deeply invested in community service. He has participated in various initiatives with organizations such as the YMCA, UNC Children’s Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, TEAM Impact, the Ronald McDonald House, and many others, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community.

Rolland holds a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in astrophysics from Harvard and is currently pursuing his MBA at Carolina.

Below is the finalist information from the NFF: