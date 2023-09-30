UNC Baseball: Top ACC Recruiting Class

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has ranked the North Carolina Tar Heels’ 24 new baseball recruits as the 12th-best recruiting class in the nation.

In a previous ranking by Perfect Game, Carolina’s class was ranked at the 10th spot.

UNC’s recruiting class tops the list in the Atlantic Coast Conference, outranking No. 15 Louisville, No. 18 Florida State, and No. 19 Georgia Tech.

Notably, the Tar Heels are the only North Carolina school to make it to the top 20 in the rankings.

The new class features 14 high school recruits, six transfers from NCAA Division I schools, three junior college transfers, and one from an NCAA Division III school.

There are 14 pitchers joining the team, while the remaining 10 are position players.

There are six transfers from Division I schools. These include pitchers Ryan Fischer from New Jersey Tech and Shea Sprague from Elon. The position players include infielders Eliot Dix from Longwood and Parks Harber from Georgia, as well as Anthony Donofrio, an outfielder from Quinnipiac, and Parker Haskin, a catcher from Elon.

Infielder Alex Madera is a Division III transfer from Arcadia in Pennsylvania. Additionally, outfielder Ryker Galaska from Pitt Community College and pitchers Aidan Haugh from Fayetteville Tech and Luke Osteen from Catawba Valley are all transfers from junior colleges.

Among the 14 high school student-athletes added to the program, eight are natives of North Carolina. This group includes Luke Stevenson, who was honored as the NCBCA 4A Player of the Year, and Folger Boaz, the NCBCA 2A Pitcher of the Year.

UNC adds several all-state pitchers from North Carolina, including Hugh Collins from J.H. Rose High School in Clayton, Ryan Hench from Orange High School in Hillsborough, Jacob Kirby from Ardrey Kell High School in Waxhaw, and Harrison Lewis from West Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem.

The other North Carolina natives include infielders Gavin Gallaher from Pro5 Academy in Apex and Tyler Parks from Southwestern Randolph High School in Asheboro, along with pitcher Mason Yokum from Pro5 Academy in Holly Springs.

Highly-touted prep school pitching recruits include Francesco Capocci, from Denmark High School in Cumming, Georgia; Jason DeCaro from St. Anthony’s in Northport, New York; Boston Flannery from Brunswick High School in New City, New York; and Olin Johnson from McCallie School in Bellingham, Washington. These players will be bringing various all-state, all-region, all-conference, and all-county awards with them to Chapel Hill next season.

Kaleb Cost, an outfielder from Sandy Creek in Fayetteville, Georgia, is a dual-sport athlete. He’s currently a defensive back for the football team.