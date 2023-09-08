UNC Football: Things that are smaller than the number of points scored in UNC-App State last year

This weekend, North Carolina is set to take on Appalachian State in the last game of the mini series the teams have played in recent years. One of the other games in the series came last year, in what went down as arguably one of the more memorable games of the 2022 college football season.

Last year in Boone, UNC came out winners in a wild 63-61 game over the Mountaineers. The Tar Heels stopped a game-tying two-point conversion with nine seconds left, and then recovered an onside kick to eke out a road game. The game featured 124 total points, 62 of which came in the fourth quarter, 40 of which were scored by App State. It was an equal parts fun and infuriating game to watch from a Carolina perspective.

Let’s go back to the 124 numbers. That is a lot of total points for a single football game. So many, in fact, that it’s more than all of the following:

Either of the two previous UNC-App State football games (the total points for both teams across those two games is disappointingly just higher at 127)

The total points in last UNC-App State basketball game (70-50 UNC in December 2021)

The total points of 12 UNC-Virginia basketball games since Tony Bennett has been coach at UNC

The total points allowed by 2022 national champions Georgia in their entire SEC regular season schedule last year (adding in the 30 they gave up to LSU in the SEC title games take them just over)

The points scored by Rutgers, Northwestern, and New Mexico in their various 2022 conference schedules

The total points scored in 16 different seasons in UNC football history since 1931

The total points allowed in 20 different seasons in UNC football history since 1931 (shoutout to the UNC media guide)

More than double the amount of first downs gotten by the 1944 UNC team in the entire season (60 in nine games)

The number of games won by MLB all-time single season win record holder 2001 Seattle Mariners (116)

The number of points scored by the 2023 UNC men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament (sorry)

The number of goals scored by UNC soccer legend Mia Ham in her Tar Heels’ career

The numbers of points allowed by the Jordan national basketball team, who finished last at this year’s FIBA World Cup, in any single game

The numbers of points scored by the “Dream Team” in six of their eight games in their famous run at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona

The number of millions of people that have watched any Super Bowl ever

The number of wins the Blue Devils have in the all-time UNC-Duke men’s basketball series

The numbers of teams in the future Big XII

The number of hours it would take to drive from UNC to future conference opponent Stanford

There’s probably many more things as well. Anyway, there was a lot of points scored last year.