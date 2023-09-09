UNC vs. App State: How to Watch

The Tar Heels have returned to Chapel Hill to take on in-state rival App State in Kenan Stadium. This will only be the fourth time that these schools have faced each other, with UNC leading the series 2-1. The last time these two teams played in Kenan, the Mountaineers came away with a 34-31 victory. This will be a highly competitive matchup, and hopefully we won’t see another basketball score when the final whistle sounds like we did last year.

What we know at the time of writing this article is that Drake Maye will be without Tez Walker. The good news is that Maye had a decent night against South Carolina without him, but the offense in general hopes to improve on what they were able to do against the Gamecocks. We also don’t know the status of Nate McCollum right now, but hopefully the school will announce his status by the time you read this article.

