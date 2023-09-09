UNC Football: Appalachian State Game Thread

After picking up a win on the road in Charlotte last week, UNC welcomes in-state foe Appalachian State to Kenan Stadium for the home opener. The Mountaineers easily bested Gardner-Webb in their first game of the season last week.

Carolina got more bad news from the NCAA this week on Tez Walker’s appeal. In in a situation that has been pretty universally torn to shreds, Walker was denied eligibility once again for this season. While we wait to see what Walker and UNC’s next move is, Drake Maye will be getting one of his weapons back for this week in the return of Nate McCollum.

Last week, the Tar Heel defense really shined against the Gamecocks. The unit has taken a lot of heat for their lackluster play, so if they can prove that last week was not an exception, UNC might have a real chance to make some noise this season.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!