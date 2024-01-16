AP Poll: Week of 1/15

This past week was a wild one in college basketball, especially on the men’s side of things. Last week saw teams ranked #1, #2, #3, #5, #6, #8, #9, #11, #17, #19, #21, #23, and #25 all drop games to unranked teams. Things were a little less wild on the women’s side, but there were a couple upsets there too, with the previously #2 and #7 teams among those to drop games.

The North Carolina Tar Heels teams avoided real chaos for the most part, although the women did take one loss. Now that the dust has settled — and we truly mean that this week — let’s look at where the new AP Top 25 rankings stand.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

UConn (39 first place votes) Purdue (20) Kansas (3) North Carolina (1) Houston Tennessee Duke Kentucky Baylor Memphis Wisconsin Arizona Auburn Illinois Oklahoma Utah State Marquette Creighton TCU BYU Dayton Ole Miss Florida Atlantic Iowa State Texas Tech

Where is UNC?

All the chaos of the last week led to some big changes, and a new season-high ranking for the Tar Heels. Between losses from teams above them and UNC on a six-game winning steak, Carolina has now moved up to #4 and has even received a first-place vote from Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News.

Biggest Winners

Twelve different teams moved up at least three spots, with TCU having the biggest jump of anyone. The Horned Frogs gained seven places in the poll after they picked up wins over previously #9 Oklahoma and #2 Houston.

Biggest Losers

Likewise, there were a bunch of teams going the other way, with ten teams dropping at least three spots. Oklahoma and Marquette’s six spot falls were the most of any team that retained their Top 25 place, but Gonzaga went from #23 to the unofficial #39, missing out on the Top 25 for the first time in eight years.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 8

SEC: 4

Big East: 3

Big Ten: 3

AAC: 2

ACC: 2

Atlantic 10: 1

Mountain West: 1

Pac-12: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#18 Creighton (13-4) at #1 UConn (15-2) - Tomorrow at 7:00 PM ET on FS1

#25 Texas Tech (14-2) at #5 Houston (14-2) - Tomorrow at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU

#22 Ole Miss (15-1) at #13 Auburn (14-2) - Saturday at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels took a loss to Florida State last week, but they still held onto a Top 25 place, despite falling a bit. Carolina dropped three spots to #23, but are still solidly ahead of the next couple teams.

Biggest Winners

FSU used their win over UNC and one over then-#11 Virginia Tech to vault up six places this week. Meanwhile, USC are knocking on the door of the top five after upsetting previously #2-ranked UCLA.

Biggest Losers

Baylor fell a week-high eight places after taking a pair of losses to then unranked Kansas and Iowa State. UNC’s three-spot fall was matched by UCLA, LSU, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia for the next biggest.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 6

Pac-12: 5

Big 12: 4

Big East: 3

Big Ten: 3

SEC: 2

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week