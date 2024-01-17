UNC vs. Louisville: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels will return to the Dean Smith Center tonight to face off against the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals will enter this game with a 6-10 record, and are coming off of a six-point loss to NC State. They only have one ACC win so far, which funny enough was over one of the better teams in the conference, Miami. The Tar Heels are easily the better team, but if I were to say that Louisville winning this game was impossible I’d be lying. This has been a while college basketball season so far, and now is not the time for the Heels to play down to their opponent lest they suffer the fate of so many ranked teams over the last week or so.

The name of the game for UNC will be for them to build off of what was a very good offensive performance against Syracuse. Keeping into context that they spent the final nine minutes of the game in garbage time, the Heels went 48.1% from the field against the Orange and scored 103 points, which was the third time they scored 100+ points this season. RJ Davis in particular is clicking on all cylinders much like he did earlier in the season, so look for him to potentially have another big night. Elliot Cadeau is another guy worth keeping an eye on, as he has been a much more aggressive version of himself lately. Louisville presents an opportunity for all five starters to have solid performances, but we’ll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.

If you are unable to make it to the Dean Dome — or you just don’t want to because it will be 20-ish degrees outside tonight — here’s how you can watch the game from the comfort of your own home.