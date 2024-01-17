UNC Basketball: Louisville Game Thread

UNC comes into tonight’s game against Louisville on a six-game win streak, sitting in first place in the ACC. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five and are fighting to stay out of the conference basement. Louisville did pick up a surprising win on the road in Miami last week, but they’ve had a rough go of the conference schedule otherwise to this point.

The Tar Heels look to continue proving themselves as one of the best teams in the country. After last week’s massacre amongst the top ranked teams, Carolina moved all the way up to #4 in the latest AP Poll. They’ve upheld their end of the bargain and avoided the recent losses to unranked teams that other teams have experienced, and could find themselves rising even higher as long as they keep winning.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!