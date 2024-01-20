UNC vs. Boston College: How to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels travel north to take on Boston College this afternoon at 2:15 PM.

Yes, you read that correctly. It is a 2:15 tip-off. Oh, and it is on the CW, marking Carolina’s first appearance on the successor network to UPN and the WB.

UNC takes their seven-game win streak and perfect conference record to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to face a BC team that snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday.

The Eagles are 2-4 in conference play and have lost to common opponents Syracuse and Clemson.

Quinten Post, the seven-foot senior, is Boston College’s leading scorer. He is having a career year, scoring nearly 17 points and seven rebounds per game.

In three of four career games against Carolina, Post has scored in double figures.

Don’t sleep on Claudell Harris Jr., either. After two seasons at Charleston Southern, the junior guard has made a great transition to the ACC. The second-leading scorer on BC is averaging 15 points per game and is in the top 20 in scoring in the conference.

UNC is 22-6 against BC, including four straight wins and a 20-5 record since the Eagles joined the ACC.

Carolina is on a seven-game winning streak in Conte Forum. The Tar Heels are 9-1 in Chestnut Hill, with their lone loss occurring in 2010.

Keep an eye on Harrison Ingram. The big guy needs just five points today to record 900 in his career.

Here’s how to check out the action: