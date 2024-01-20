UNC Basketball: Boston College Game Thread

UNC comes into today’s game against Boston College on a seven-game winning streak. The Tar Heels had a hot and cold game against Louisville on Wednesday before they pulled away at the end, so here’s hoping for more of a complete performance against the Eagles today.

Boston College has won two of their last five games with victories over Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, but losses to Clemson, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. Their 11-6 record so far this year is better than some Boston College teams we’ve seen as of late, but they’ve struggled in conference play with a 2-4 record.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!