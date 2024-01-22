UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch

It’s time for a short turnaround for the North Carolina Tar Heels. After just being in action at Boston College on Saturday, UNC is set to return home for another interesting test.

Tonight, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are in town for a battle between two teams near the top of the ACC. While they’ve lost two of their last four, the Deacs have gotten off to a very solid start this season, coming in with a 13-5 record, a 5-2 conference mark, and NCAA Tournament projections from several Bracketologists. Add in the quick return to action, and this should be a nice test for the Tar Heels.

If you’re not going to be in the Dean Dome for tonight’s action, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the game.