UNC Basketball: Wake Forest Game Thread

UNC moved up to #3 in the country today as teams continue to shuffle around because of losses to unranked teams. The Tar Heels, though, have been able to avoid that letdown and win their last eight in a row.

Tonight will be a tougher test against a Wake Forest team that is tied with NC State and Florida State at 5-2 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons had a nine-game win streak earlier this season before losing to Florida State and NC State. They’ve beaten Miami, Louisville, Boston College, and Virginia in conference play.

Carolina is definitely the toughest test Wake Forest has faced this season, as they are the only team currently ranked in the Top 25 that they have faced. The Heels have played strong defense that has helped them through some shaky moments of offense, but they’ve played Louisville and Boston College close. They’ll need to have fewer lapses like that in order to get past the Deacs and push the win streak to nine games.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!