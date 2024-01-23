AP Top 25: Week of 1/22

This past week was not quite as chaotic as the previous one in college basketball, but there were still a number of teams that took notable losses. Thankfully for us, none of them came from North Carolina. Ahead of the men’s short turnaround on Monday, the men and women both went 2-0 in their games last week, and both have been on pretty decent rolls in general.

With last week in the books, let’s check in on where UNC and the rest of the country stands in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

UConn (44 first place votes) Purdue (17) North Carolina Houston Tennessee Kentucky Kansas Auburn Arizona Illinois Oklahoma Duke Wisconsin Marquette Baylor Dayton Creighton Utah State Memphis Texas Tech BYU Florida Atlantic Iowa State Colorado State New Mexico

Where is UNC?

While the Tar Heels did lose the lone first place vote that they got last week, there wins and some help allowed Carolina to move up. The Heels gained a spot this week and now sit at #3 in the country.

Biggest Winners

Three teams tied for the biggest jumps of the week with five spots, the most notable of which is Dayton. The Flyers are now 15-2 on the season and have won their last 12 games.

Biggest Losers

Memphis had a very bad week, taking losses to South Florida and Tulane. The USF one was especially bad, as the Tigers blew a 20-point lead that ESPN’s win probability gave them a 99% chance of winning from. While they somehow still retained a ranking, Memphis did fall nine places after all that.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 7

Big East: 3

Big Ten: 3

Mountain West: 3

SEC: 3

AAC: 2

ACC: 2

Atlantic 10: 1

Pac-12: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#4 Houston (16-2) at #21 BYU (14-4) - Tonight at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

#7 Kansas (15-3) at #23 Iowa State (14-4) - Saturday at 1:30 PM ET on CBS

#20 Texas Tech (15-3) at #11 Oklahoma (15-3) - Saturday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The women had quite the nice week, including a Sunday win that handed Louisville their first ACC loss of the season. As a result, the Heels were on the move up, going to #20, up three spots from last week. Arguable that it could be more, but they do still have five losses.

Biggest Winners

Ohio State moved up a week-high six spots after taking down Iowa in Columbus. Thankfully, everything appears to be fine, but that game was briefly marred by an incident involving Caitlin Clark in a court storm after the final buzzer.

Biggest Losers

UNC’s win over Louisville saw the Cardinals drop five spots, which was one of the biggest falls of the week, although a different ACC team topped them. Florida State fell eight places after taking two-straight losses to Syracuse and Virginia.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 7

Pac-12: 6

Big 12: 4

Big Ten: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week