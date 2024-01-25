UNC Football’s 2024 Schedule Released

After a slow burn by the conference officials that saw the ACC releasing the first couple of matchups over the last couple of weeks, the conference announced the completed football schedule for the 2024 season.

As has become the custom for just about any schedule release — starting with the NFL and now done by just about every league — the Tar Heels marked the release with a video to cleverly go over the opponents and dates:

Carolina employed viral sensation Drew Walls to announce their schedule, a nifty bit of work by the social media team to announce the slate.

In case it’s tough for you to follow along with the order, here’s the schedule laid out for you:

August 29 - at Minnesota (Thursday Night)

September 7 - vs. Charlotte

September 14 - vs. NC Central

September 21 - vs. James Madison

September 28 - at Duke

October 5 - vs. Pittsburgh

October 12 - vs. Georgia Tech

October 19 - Open

October 26 - at Virginia

November 2 - at Florida State

November 9 - Open

November 16 - vs. Wake Forest

November 23 - at Boston College

November 30 - vs. NC State

The first impression of the schedule, considering this is Year One of the new ACC with the additions of SMU, Stanford, and Cal, is that the Tar Heels will be spending a lot of time close to the Triangle. The Minnesota game is a return trip after the Gophers came to Chapel Hill in 2023, and the loud environment in Minneapolis should be a quick christening for the new quarterback. After that, though, the Tar Heels won’t leave the Triangle until October 26th thanks to a combination of one road game in Durham sandwiched in between five home games.

The back half of the schedule sees the Tar Heels on the road more, including the most difficult trip of the slate — the November 2nd game in Tallahassee. Unlike last season, when Carolina saw a difficult stretch that ended with Duke, Clemson, and State, next season’s Tar Heels will get a weekend off before finishing with two of their last three at home (though in between there will be a trip up to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College).

Overall, it’s a schedule that should give fans hope for another winning season, as the new quarterback and the new defensive coordinator will get plenty of time at home to settle into their routine. The late open dates could be both a blessing and a curse — you’d hope for a chance to take a breath and reassess what’s working and what isn’t a little earlier in the year, but getting two of the last seven weeks off should help the Heels with the inevitable injuries that’ll pile up.

Another interesting quirk about the FSU game — that will actually be Florida State’s last ACC game for 2024. The Seminoles will finish up with Notre Dame, Charleston Southern, and their annual tilt against Florida, so depending on how the season goes, the game on November 2nd could conceivably be for a spot in Charlotte, at least from a Seminole point of view.

Game times and networks for the first three weeks will be announced in the summer.