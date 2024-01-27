UNC vs. Florida State: How to Watch

The days of old are gone.

With realignment and consolidation, it is easy to be pessimistic about the future of the ACC.

Yet, today is a reminder of how good it is to compete in this conference.

Is Florida State more talented, and frankly a better team, than... well... the ranked Mountain West teams?

Probably.

And that is okay.

We will enjoy one of these classic David and Goliath matchups that is only seen in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

And David is second in the conference standings!

Saturday afternoon basketball. Two teams that want the top spot in the ACC. Nothing better.

Those viewing this site want the North Carolina Tar Heels to win. And they should win. But it will not be easy.

If UNC wins tomorrow, the Tar Heels will be the first program in the ACC to reach 750 league wins.

Let’s make it a historic day for Carolina.

Here’s how to check out the action: