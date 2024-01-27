UNC Basketball: Florida State Game Thread

Playing on the road this season has been kryptonite for teams ranked in the top 10. UNC is the only team in that group that has not suffered a loss in a true road game. That’s an impressive feat for the Tar Heels, especially in a season where it feels like just about anyone is susceptible to a loss away from the friendly confines of home.

Hopefully Carolina can continue that streak, but they are headed into a tough environment in Tallahassee this afternoon. Florida State currently has sole possession of second place in the ACC at 6-2. They’ve won four of their last five games with the only loss coming at home to Clemson. The Seminoles picked up three road wins in that span, winning on the road at Syracuse, Miami, and Notre Dame.

The next three games are certainly ones to watch for UNC. If they can somehow survive that gauntlet, in which they will be favored in every game, it will be another real accomplishment for a team that has been really impressive this season.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!