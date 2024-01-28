UNC Basketball: Making History

Scars are beginning to heal in Chapel Hill, as North Carolina (17-3, 9-0 ACC) sits at No. 3 in the country and comfortably on the one-seed line as we approach the halfway mark of ACC play. Many have felt the Tar Heels latest success as a sigh of relief after nearly four seasons of questioning whether North Carolina’s name would be called on selection Sunday or not.

It’s easy to say that Hubert Davis has finally gotten the program back to playing ‘Carolina Basketball,’ but the leaps and strides this team has made are no annual expectation. We are witnessing a historically good Tar Heel team, and the record books are being rewritten because of what they are doing.

After Saturday’s victory against Florida State, North Carolina remained undefeated in conference play and has now rung off ten straight. This is the Tar Heels’ best start in conference play since 2000-01. It was also UNC’s 750th all-time ACC win, which makes North Carolina the first school to reach that mark.

Armando Bacot was the first player in North Carolina basketball history to reach 1,000 defensive rebounds. The senior big man has been an all-time Tar Heel great, and an achievement like this shows his impact on this team and prior ones. Bacot had just four rebounds yesterday against the Seminoles, but is averaging just over ten on the season.

RJ Davis has also moved into fifth in all-time three-pointers made in North Carolina history. He broke the record on Monday for most consecutive games with multiple three-point makes in UNC history. Justin Jackson previously held that milestone in the 2016-17 season, which was also the last time a Tar Heel team had a double-digit win streak until this year.

Hubert Davis is a National Coach of the Year candidate. RJ Davis is a National Player of the Year candidate and a clear ACC Player of the Year frontrunner. Elliot Cadeau is an ACC Freshman of the Year candidate. North Carolina has won 17+ in their first 20 games for just the third time in the last twelve years. Those other two years were 2015-16 (National Runner-up) and 2016-17 (National Champion).

The history of UNC basketball is as rich as any program in the country. That said, what we’ve witnessed from the 2023-24 squad is well on its way to being among the best we have ever seen. Buckle up folks, because this isn’t just a bounce-back year for Hubert Davis and North Carolina. They’ve already begun to rewrite history, and I can assure you they’re focused on continuing to do so.