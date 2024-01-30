AP Top 25: Week of 1/29

Last week saw the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team continue their winning run with two more victories, moving to 9-0 in ACC play. The women ran into a speed bump as they lost to Virginia over the weekend, but that come on the heels of a previous five-game winning streak. In general, things have mostly been decent for UNC basketball of late.

Ahead of a busy upcoming week with a Duke game on the horizon, let’s take a look at where things stand in the newest AP Top 25 rankings.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

UConn (48 first place votes) Purdue (14) North Carolina Houston (1) Tennessee Wisconsin Duke Kansas Marquette Kentucky Arizona Iowa State Creighton Illinois Texas Tech Auburn Utah State Baylor New Mexico Florida Atlantic Dayton BYU Oklahoma Alabama TCU

Where is UNC?

While the Tar Heels held steady this week, so did the teams above them in last week’s poll. As a result, UNC have stayed at #3, unchanged from last week.

Biggest Winners

Despite some, uh, interesting allegations, Iowa State had a good week, taking down both Kansas State and Kansas. As a result, the Cyclones moved up 11 spots and now sit at #12 in the nation.

Biggest Losers

Ever since UNC gave them their first loss back in December, Oklahoma have lost four games, albeit in a tough Big 12 slate. However, after dropping games to Texas and Tech Tech, the Sooners slid 12 places this week, all the way down to #23.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 8

SEC: 4

Big East: 3

Big Ten: 3

ACC: 2

Mountain West: 2

AAC: 1

Atlantic 10: 1

Pac-12: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#4 Houston (18-2) at #8 Kansas (16-4) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN

#7 Duke (15-4) at #3 North Carolina (17-3) - Saturday at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN

#5 Tennessee (15-4) at #10 Kentucky (15-4) - Saturday at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

As mentioned, the Tar Heels took a less than stellar loss over the weekend, falling to a below .500 Virginia team on Sunday. While that loss didn’t entirely knock Carolina out of the Top 25, it did call them to fall four spots, barely clinging onto a ranking at #24.

Biggest Winners

Oregon State picked up a couple nice wins last week, taking down then #3 Colorado and then #16 Utah. As a result, the Beavs jumped seven places and now sit at #18.

Biggest Losers

UNC were one of a couple teams that fell four spots, but UCLA topped everyone by dropping five places. The Bruins have now lost two of three, with the most recent defeat coming to an unranked Washington State squad.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 6

Pac-12: 6

Big 12: 4

Big Ten: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

Ivy League: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week