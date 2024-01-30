UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

After a nice road win at Florida State and a certain Duke game on the horizon, tonight’s game against Georgia Tech has some hallmarks of some danger for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In Damon Stoudamire’s first season in Atlanta, he has the Yellow Jackets at just 9-11 and 2-7 in conference play. However, Tech has tripped up some decent teams already this season. Back in December, they beat Duke at home, and they also took down Clemson on the road just two weeks ago. UNC most definitely go into this game as favorite, but this certainly isn’t a spot they can look past. Plus, Atlanta can always be a house of horrors for any UNC sport. Luckily, this Tar Heels’ team hasn’t taken too much for granted in those spots so far this season, but we shall see if they can keep that going tonight.

If you’re not heading into enemy territory tonight, here’s how you can catch the action as the Heels and Jackets meet.