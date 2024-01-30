UNC Basketball: Georgia Tech Game Thread

UNC heads down to Atlanta tonight in pursuit of their 11th straight win and a 10-0 ACC record when they take on Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have dropped three straight since their double overtime win over Clemson, and eight of their last nine games overall.

Despite the record, Georgia Tech hasn’t exactly been getting blown out of these games. The Hokies did trounce them last time out, but Tech does have a win over Duke earlier in the season as well. We all know how challenging it has been for Carolina down in Atlanta to add another wrinkle into the mix.

The biggest thing to avoid is looking past tonight’s game with Saturday’s game against Duke looming. Avoid that and things should be alright, even with Atlanta’s hexing powers.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!