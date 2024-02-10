UNC vs. Miami: How to Watch

This stretch was one of note when looking at the schedule before the season.

Duke was the preseason choice for winning the ACC, while Miami was second and Clemson fifth.

Now, this stretch is critically important for the North Carolina Tar Heels, but not for the reasons expected before the season.

UNC has lost two of three, and Hubert Davis has never defeated Miami as a head coach.

Carolina has a game lead atop the ACC standings, but Virginia is catching fire with seven straight wins.

As for game notes, Armando Bacot will make his 156th appearance for the Tar Heels, surpassing the previous UNC record for most games played, which was held by Leaky Black from 2018 to 2023. This game will also be Bacot’s 155th start, setting another record at Carolina.

Also of note was Bacot’s double-double in the Clemson game. He tied Lew Alcindor, Mel Counts, and Jerry Lucas for 10th in NCAA history with 78 double-doubles.

The Tar Heels have a 26-10 record when facing the Hurricanes, which includes a 19-9 record since Miami became a member of the ACC in the 2004-05 season. When playing in Miami, Carolina boasts a 10-4 record, with eight of those wins occurring at the Watsco Center.

Here’s how to check out the action: